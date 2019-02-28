MIAMI — A Florida woman is suffering financially after a kitten nipped her finger last year.

NPR reports Jeannette Parker, 44, was near the Everglades National Park last September when she saw a stray kitten. She tried to feed it some tuna, but it bit her.

She went to the ER, where she got two injections, including the first of the series of rabies shots, and an antibiotic and was sent home without seeing a doctor.

When the bill came, it was a bigger bite than the one from the kitten: $48,512, with $46,422 of it paying for one medication.

"I saw that immune globulin was expensive, but it wasn't that expensive," she told NPR. "I sat on it for a while because I was upset. Finally, I went by the hospital to confirm, and they said, 'Yes, that is right.'"

Mariners Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, told NPR the bill reflected the rates in place for rabies immune globulin at the time. The rates changed a month later, and had Parker been treated then, her bill would have been $9,000.

In the end, Parker had to pay $4,191 to finish off her deductible for the year, plus her 10 percent share of the charges accepted by her insurer, NPR said.

"My funeral would have been cheaper," she told the radio network.

