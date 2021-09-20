Central Georgia doctors urge people to get flu vaccine ahead of possible severe season

Flu season's on its way here, with COVID-19 still packing hospitals with patients.

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is on its way here with COVID-19 still packing hospitals with patients.

That's why health-care workers are advocating for people to get the flu vaccine. Last year, only 36% got the flu vaccine, with a little less than 50% getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Lynne Cook said she doesn't get the flu shot.

"Eat right, take your vitamins, work out, take care of yourself. I just wash my hands a lot -- I can't even remember the last time I had the flu," said Cook

Veronica Davison, a mother of two girls -- one 17- and one 10-year-old, said she and her family don't get the flu shot anymore.

"It's just a lot of different things, like I wonder if we just do things naturally through good foods, we can do what the vaccinations are trying to do for us naturally," said Davison.

Dr. Brandon Kirshner at Piedmont said the CDC recommends that everyone more than six months of age get the flu vaccine.

"The flu sort of attacks different demographics differently, so those who are immunocompromised, those who are pregnant, those who are elderly or very young, those are the populations where we really have to watch out for the flu. Where the general public is generally OK, still everyone should get the flu shot to really hound home herd immunity," said Kirshner.

Davison said her family had only one case of strep throat last year and no flu.

"Making sure you sneeze into the inside of your elbow as opposed to your hand. Washing hands, not sharing -- I tell my children to not share foods with other students," said Davison.