Central Georgia health experts urge vaccination as flu season arrives

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is here, and it's not too late to get protect yourself and get your shot.

Walker Hill is staying ahead of the curve by getting his flu shot, something he's done for the past 15 years.

"It's good to get the flu shot due to everything that's going on, and I want to get it because I want to avoid all these viruses that are out there," says Hill.

Brewer Carter is a resident physician at Piedmont Healthcare, and he says they're already seeing people come in with the flu.

"Now and the next few weeks is the best time to get your flu shot," he says.

With COVID-19 restrictions, he says it's strongly encouraged.

"It's definitely more important to get your flu shot this year than ever before because we're going to see that rise again," he says.

If you're looking to still get your COVID-19 vaccine, you can get your flu shot alongside it.

"Latest news shows that you're OK to get them together if you need to," says Carter.

It's also important to be aware of flu like symptoms which include:

Body aches & chills

High fever

Congestion

Dry cough

Sore throat

Headaches

other common symptoms

Carter says these symptoms are similar to COVID symptoms and the best way to tell between the flu and COVID is to get tested.

"It's hard to say, but with at home COVID tests that we have now, that's one easy way. Most pharmacies have free at home COVID tests that you can get, as well as your primary care doctor can test you most places as well," Carter adds.

Healthcare providers also strongly encourage anyone over the age of 65 years old to get the shot. The CDC is recommending that this group of people receive a high-dose flu shot.

Piedmont Macon says this is available at Piedmont Urgent Care.

They also urge anyone who is pregnant to get the shot as well.