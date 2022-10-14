Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say

While flu season usually kicks off in fall and winter, the flu and other respiratory illnesses have picked up, especially in kids.

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared.



"I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.

Taylor says her approach with her 8-year-old daughter is fairly traditional.



"We don't do the flu shot, I just make sure she stays covered up and everything like that and make sure she's taking her vitamins and staying on point with that," Taylor said.

Dr. Lance Slade says over the last few weeks, he's been busy.



"The last five weeks have been RSV and flu. I think in the last couple of weeks, you have to think of it as a racehorse, I think that racehorse has pulled ahead to be the thing we've seen the most of," the pediatrician said.



Slade says we're in the early part of flu season, but the CDC shows most cases are influenza A.



"Fevers, headaches, chills -- all these kids and adults just been circulating again. I think in large due to the folks being back in school and getting rid of some of the mask mandates,” he explained.



To lessen your chance of catching the flu, the doctor gives these instructions.