Georgia seeing high flu activity amid COVID-19 surge

MACON, Ga. — With the cold weather comes the flu.

We're in the midst of flu season, and with COVID-19 still surging in the US, doctors warn of staying safe as it hits its peak.

January is when the peak is reached, but doctors say as cases in Georgia rise, the best first step to protect yourself is by getting a flu shot.

Dr. Harry Strothers says over at Atrium Health Navicent, patients have been packing doctors' offices for a lot of reasons.

"We're seeing influenza, or the flu, we're seeing COVID patients, or we're seeing a combination of the two," said Strothers.

The Centers for Disease Control are currently showing the state of Georgia hitting the "very high" spectrum for flu activity.

With symptoms for COVID-19 and the flu mirroring each other, Dr. Strothers says there's only one way to tell.

"You really need to have a test to distinguish between the two," he said.

Once you're tested and you're positive for flu, taking medicine early could get you over it faster.

Strothers explained, "There's medication that you can take if you start it within 3 days. It's better if you start it within 2 days, but if you start it within 2-3 days, it could decrease how long you have the flu."

Some of that medicine, like Ibuprofen for body aches, nasal sprays for congestion, and cough suppressants, can be prescribed or found over- or behind-the-counter at a pharmacy.

Strothers also says you've heard it before, but following the same social distancing advised for avoiding COVID is still key.

"I know it sounds repetitive, but it's all the things we've been saying forever for flu as it is for COVID. You wear masks. If youre coughing, cough into your sleeve if you don't have a mask on," said Strothers.

Ultimately, he recommends the vaccine as the first line of defense, saying, "It's not too late to get the flu vaccine if you haven't already gotten it."

For children, those younger than 5 run the risk of having more complications with the flu.