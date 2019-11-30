MACON, Ga. — With just a couple clicks and a few strokes on the keyboard, you can find where the flu is near you.

"Georgiaflu.com is really an online tool to help track the flu virus as well as other viral symptomology across Georgia," Brandon Kirshner, Chief Resident of the internal medicine program at Coliseum Health, said.

The flu-reporting process, Kirshner says, can be hit-or-miss without the help of actual patients.

"If you go to your doctor and you get a flu swab and it's positive, there are some volunteer doctors out there who give the info to the state. All of the other numbers are based on one big algorithm," he said.

This potential gap in information is why Kirshner created Georgiaflu.com, so people can help spread the word to prevent spreading the flu.

"Your doctor may not report it to the state, but that doesn't mean that you can't report it somewhere in the state of Georgia," Kirshner said.

If you do happen to get the flu and do want to register yourself on Dr. Kirshner's website, it only takes a few simple steps:

1. Go to georgiaflu.com

2. Click on the patient tab

3. Fill out the form when prompted to

This process informs people throughout the state if their town is a flu hot spot, but also helps doctors know where extra help is needed.

"We can allocate resources whether that is anti-virals or doctors to areas that actually need them or are In the flu zone parts of the state of Georgia," Kirshner said.

The latest report from the Georgia Department of Health says that over 60 people have been hospitalized from the flu in the state of Georgia since they began keeping count in late September.

So far, about four people have reported flu-like symptoms on Kirshner's site in Central Georgia.

