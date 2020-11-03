MACON, Ga. — There are 6 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia and 16 more pending verification by the Centers for Disease Control.

Some schools and restaurants across the state temporarily closed this week after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but is the state health department asking businesses to close?

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says, at this point, DPH is not requiring anyone to shut down. They're only making recommendations.

"A lot of times, anytime you hear about a closure, it's because the school or organization has done it voluntarily and then Public Health comes in and provides additional assistance," says Hokanson. "All Public Health can do is give recommendations to individual business should they have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19."

We asked if that could change in the future if things become worse. Hokanson said he couldn't comment on hypothetical situations.

Remember, health officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in the United States is still low.

You should follow normal protocols to keep healthy, like washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

At this time Hokanson says there are also no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Georgia (March 11, 2020).

RELATED: Waffle House employee has coronavirus, restaurant says

RELATED: Case of coronavirus confirmed at Cobb elementary school

RELATED: Acworth daycare teacher tests positive for coronavirus, Department of Early Care and Learning confirms

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.