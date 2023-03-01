Central Georgia athletic trainers discuss medical emergencies after Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's medical emergency highlights athletic trainers preparedness

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Damar Hamlin's injury has many people talking about safety on the football field, including at the high school and college levels.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Georgia has 1,190 athletic trainers as of May 2021. The requirements to become an athletic trainer include having a master's degree and "obtaining a license from the Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers to practice."

Stacey Lampkin is the director of athletic training at Georgia College in Milledgeville. She says athletic trainers do more than what people may think.

"We are trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest, so obviously you go through your A, B, C's, and then you assess," Lampkins said.

After seeing what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Lampkin thought about what signs and symptoms she gathered.

"He stood up, and in my head, I'm thinking ok, and then when he fell, I was like, "wow." The first thing that comes to your mind as an athletic trainer is cardiac arrest," Lampkin said.

In Georgia, trainers must maintain certification for essential life support, first aid, and CPR. Athletic trainers and medical personnel responded quickly and were able to resuscitate him. Andy Grubbs serves as the vice president of the Georgia Athletic Trainers Association and is the director of athletic training for the Hughston Clinic in Columbus, Georgia. He says the board is working to ensure high schools are prepared to handle medical emergencies.

"As many high schools in the state that can have a certified athletic trainer on staff, those athletic trainers have the proper equipment. AEDs to defibrillate a heart, and bag valve masks to help provide ventilation. All the emergency equipment you need to remove the jersey and the helmet, the shoulder pads to get access to their chest to do compressions," Grubbs said.

In the past, we reported on a shortage of certified athletic trainers at Georgia high schools.

Grubbs says sports emergencies like the one Hamlin experienced are rare, but they can happen.

"The last time I can remember something like that happening, especially in that on a national television stage, was when Hank Gathers collapsed at mid-court in a basketball game," Grubbs said.

Lampkins says school sizes determine how many athletic trainers they should have. She says if an athletic trainer isn't present, "tragic things can happen."