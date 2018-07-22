Georgia-based Flowers Foods has issued a recall for bread products sold at stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina as well as Swiss Rolls sold at retailers nationwide due to the potential presence of Salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.

The baker, based in Thomasville, says they are recalling Captain Derst's Old Fashioned Bread, distributed at stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. This includes Kroger and Publix stores in metro Atlanta, both of which issued alerts of their own on Friday.

Captain John Duerst's Old Fashioned Bread

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with the products may discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 866-245-8921. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recalled products include:

BRAND UPC # BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES Mrs. Freshley's – 4 ct./7.2 oz. 072250011907 10/09/18 through 10/19/18 309 8187 A 75 D 309 8187 B 75 D 309 8190 C 75 D 309 8194 B 75 D 309 8194 C 75 D Mrs.Freshley's–6ct./12oz. 072250903233 10/14/18 3098194B75D FoodLion–6ct./13oz. 035826092779 10/16/18 H-E-B–6ct./12oz. 041220296583 09/19/18 Baker'sTreat–6ct./13oz. 041498188382 09/21/18through09/28/18 MarketSquare–6ct./12oz. 087381760556 3098194B GreatValue–6ct./13oz. 078742147550 Sep172018ThroughSep252018 3098191B CaptainJohnDerst's Old Fashioned Bread 071316001180 07/16/18 through 7/28/18

