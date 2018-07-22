Georgia-based Flowers Foods has issued a recall for bread products sold at stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina as well as Swiss Rolls sold at retailers nationwide due to the potential presence of Salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.
The baker, based in Thomasville, says they are recalling Captain Derst's Old Fashioned Bread, distributed at stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. This includes Kroger and Publix stores in metro Atlanta, both of which issued alerts of their own on Friday.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Consumers with the products may discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 866-245-8921. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The recalled products include:
BRAND
UPC #
BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES
Mrs. Freshley's – 4 ct./7.2 oz.
072250011907
10/09/18 through 10/19/18
309 8187 A 75 D
309 8187 B 75 D
309 8190 C 75 D
309 8194 B 75 D
309 8194 C 75 D
Mrs.Freshley's–6ct./12oz.
072250903233
10/14/18
3098194B75D
FoodLion–6ct./13oz.
035826092779
10/16/18
H-E-B–6ct./12oz.
041220296583
09/19/18
Baker'sTreat–6ct./13oz.
041498188382
09/21/18through09/28/18
MarketSquare–6ct./12oz.
087381760556
3098194B
GreatValue–6ct./13oz.
078742147550
Sep172018ThroughSep252018
3098191B
CaptainJohnDerst's
Old Fashioned Bread
071316001180
07/16/18 through 7/28/18