Georgia-based Flowers Foods has issued a recall for bread products sold at stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina as well as Swiss Rolls sold at retailers nationwide due to the potential presence of Salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.

The baker, based in Thomasville, says they are recalling Captain Derst's Old Fashioned Bread, distributed at stores in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. This includes Kroger and Publix stores in metro Atlanta, both of which issued alerts of their own on Friday.

capt-john-duerst-bread722b_1532273342068.png
Captain John Duerst's Old Fashioned Bread

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with the products may discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 866-245-8921. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recalled products include:

BRAND

UPC #

BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES

Mrs. Freshley's – 4 ct./7.2 oz.

072250011907

10/09/18 through 10/19/18

309 8187 A 75 D

309 8187 B 75 D

309 8190 C 75 D

309 8194 B 75 D

309 8194 C 75 D

Mrs.Freshley's–6ct./12oz.

072250903233

10/14/18

3098194B75D

FoodLion–6ct./13oz.

035826092779

10/16/18

H-E-B–6ct./12oz.

041220296583

09/19/18

Baker'sTreat–6ct./13oz.

041498188382

09/21/18through09/28/18

MarketSquare–6ct./12oz.

087381760556

3098194B

GreatValue–6ct./13oz.

078742147550

Sep172018ThroughSep252018

3098191B

CaptainJohnDerst's

Old Fashioned Bread

071316001180

07/16/18 through 7/28/18

© 2018 WXIA