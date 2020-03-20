ST. SIMONS, Ga. — Several Georgia beaches are closing due to concerns about COVID-19.

St. Simons Island beaches, Jekyll Island beaches, and the City of Tybee Island beaches are closing.

St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island are located in Glynn County.

According to a Facebook post from the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, the county's commissioners made the decision to close their county's beaches in a 'special called meeting' on Friday.

The Facebook post says St. Simons Island beaches will be closed starting 6 a.m. Saturday morning and remain closed until April 13. The pier will be closed, too.

Jekyll Island beaches and beach restroom facilities will also be closed until further notice.

Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the Glynn County Police Department, and Glynn County Public School Police will start patrols to remove people from the beaches, according to the post.

The City of Tybee Island's website says they're closing beaches for everyone's safety, even though there are no confirmed cases on the island yet.

"It will help a limited city work force maintain order and cleanliness," the website says.

The City of Tybee Island beaches have been closed since 10 a.m. Friday morning.

