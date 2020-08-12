Watch Live: Gov. Kemp to provide COVID-19 briefing

It comes as the state has recorded some of its highest single-day new case totals in the last week

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will conduct a COVID-19 at the State Capitol today, as Georgia has recorded some of its highest single-day new case totals in the last week.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m.

According to a release, the governor will be joined by state Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. The two will "provide an update on COVID-19 in Georgia and the state's efforts to prepare for vaccine distribution," the release said.

Throughout the fall, as many parts of the country saw a serious surge in COVID-19 cases, Georgia generally saw a slower increase. Since the start of the month, however, new cases have skyrocketed.

According to state figures, the 7-day moving average of daily new cases for yesterday - 3,833.3 - now eclipses even the heights of the summer surge Georgia saw in mid-July. That's been fueled by single-day spikes of more than 5,000 cases on Dec. 4 and 4,875 yesterday.