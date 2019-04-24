CARROLLTON, Ga. — A ground beef provider based out of Carrollton, Georgia is recalling 113,424 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

K2D Foods, which also does business as Colorado Premium Foods issued the recall on Tuesday and impact products sent to distributors in Norcross, Georgia and Port Orange, Florida.

According to a statement released by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall pertains to raw beef items produced on March 26, March 29, April 2, April 5, April 10 and April 12, 2019.

Specifically, it deals with two 24-pound vacuum-packed packages in cardboard boxes that contain what the USDA describes as "ground beef puck." These products have "Use Thru" dates of 4/14/19, 4/17/19, 4/20/19, 4/23/19, 4/28/19 and 4/30/19. They also have an establishment number reading "EST. 51308" in the USDA mark of inspection.

Food safety officials are still working to determine whether or not this beef is tied to an outbreak where several people eating at a Tennessee restaurant; though, the strain of E. coli, O103, is the same.

They are, however, concerned that the product is in the refrigerators or freezers of restaurants.

Authorities said that many clinical laboratories don't test for this type because it's harder to identify than the more common Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC O157).

The recall comes amid an outbreak of E. coli across 10 states that as of Tuesday had already impacted 156 people. Of those infections, 20 people have been hospitalized, though there haven't yet been any deaths. The USDA says there's still no definitive link between the product and the ongoing E. coli outbreak across the U.S.

However, the effects of E. coli infection can be severe - or even deadly - in some. Children under 5, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for a more severe infection known as hemolytic uremic syndrome - a type of kidney failure.

Typically, though, people infected with STEC O103 develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe.

For those who do get it, health experts recommend vigorous hydration and other "supportive care" though antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

