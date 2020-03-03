ATLANTA — With two confirmed cases of coronavirus now in Fulton County, Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue say they're confident in the "best and brightest" working at the CDC in Atlanta on the response.

The Senate Health Committee, which Sen. Loeffler sits on, is holding a hearing this morning on the coronavirus outbreak.

Loeffler and Perdue issued a joint statement earlier Tuesday morning, after Gov. Brian Kemp announced the first coronavirus cases in Georgia the previous night.

“We’re closely monitoring the cases of coronavirus in Georgia and urge everyone to take extra precautions,” the senators said in the statement. “Governor Kemp and the Trump Administration are working with us to ensure we keep Georgians healthy and safe."

Loeffler and Perdue added that they had faith in the medical professionals at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who are on the job.

"It is of utmost importance that Georgia has the resources necessary to respond accordingly," they said. "Fortunately, we have the best and brightest working at the CDC here in Atlanta to continue to help prepare the country.”

State officials said during a press conference announcing the new cases that there was no reason to yet be concerned about "community spread" in Georgia.

According to Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, one of the two patients recently went to Italy, which is battling a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, while the other caught the virus after the first individual's return.

Both have mild symptoms, according to Toomey. She said they were diagnosed at a local health provider and instructed to self-quarantine at home.

According to Toomey, the two are isolated at home with other relatives to prevent the illness from spreading beyond that family unit.

