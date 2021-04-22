Georgia woman suffers blood clots a week after J&J vaccine, but doctor cites other possible causes

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused in the U.S. because of six cases where women developed blood clots in their brains.

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County teacher said she could have died after doctors found multiple blood clots last week. She's convinced the clots are tied to her Johnson and Johnson vaccination.

"I could hardly walk down the hallway at school," Mary Terrey explained.

She said doctors at Emory Decatur Hospital found the clots in her lungs.

"The doctor said, and I quote, 'there were massive extensive blood clots in both lungs' and that it was life threatening," she explained.

Terrey said she told doctors she had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine about a week prior.

"And their heads perked up like prairie dogs," she said.

The veteran teacher went for the vaccine on March 29. By April 11 she was in the hospital, where she stayed for five days. She remembered hearing reports of the six women across the country who developed blood clots after getting the same vaccine and now Terrey believes she's another example of it. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48

But Dr. Cecil Bennett, who's a family physician, said he's not so sure.

"From the data I've researched, I've seen no increase in pulmonary embolisms or lung-based clots with the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," he explained.

In fact, Bennett said the six known blood blots being investigated nationally all had one thing in common; They were in the brain, not the lungs. Bennett said brain blood clots are rare, lung blood clots are not.

"There are lots of reasons people could have blood clots. There's uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity," Bennett explained.

Terrey said she is still getting treatment for her clots and she hopes, whatever caused them, once they're gone, they're gone for good.

Health systems are supposed to report any serious potential side effects from vaccines to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). We reached out to VAERS to see if it has gotten any reports out of Georgia, but we have not heard back.