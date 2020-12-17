Watch Live: Gov. Brian Kemp, Dr. Toomey give update on COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Toomey and a Grady ICU nurse will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations

ATLANTA — Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, will be vaccinated today at Grady Memorial Hospital as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive around Atlanta.

Dr. Toomey will join Gov. Brian Kemp for a press conference to give an update on the state's vaccine distribution progress at Grady at 4 p.m.

She and a Grady ICU nurse will receive their vaccinations.

Grady is among a number of large Atlanta area health systems receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today, which are expected to be administered to frontline healthcare workers.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta wrote on Facebook yesterday that they had received their first delivery, and that today they would "begin administering them to patient-facing employees."

"This is a moment of change, a symbol of hope - and we're grateful to the many, many teams who made it possible for this delivery to safely make its way to us today," Children's wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this week, the first doses of the vaccine in the state of Georgia arrived at the Coastal Health District, where they were to be distributed in Chatham, Glynn and their surrounding counties.

Under its distribution plan, Georgia has prioritized administering the vaccine first to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.