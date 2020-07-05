ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has a press conference planned for this afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts.

The press conference is set for 3:30 p.m. at the State Capitol in Atlanta.

Among the other officials expected are state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson, Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden and Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel.

It is not known at this time what specifically the governor will address. In recent days, he has been addressing the ramped up testing across the state.

It has also been a full week since the stay-at-home order expired on April 30, 2020. There has been a lot of feedback provided to the governor's office about this decision to let the order expire.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reported 31,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 1,336 reported deaths.

The governor has stood by the data being presented to him that the 14-day average continues to decrease.

