GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- The Gwinnett County Health Department is investigating a case of West Nile Virus reported in a resident.

Health officials say the person is recovering from the illness.

“Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to avoid West Nile Virus,” says Alana Sulka, Director of Epidemiology for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “One of the most effective ways to limit the mosquito population around your home is to practice ‘Tip ‘n Toss,’ which eliminates mosquito breeding grounds.”

Medical experts said symptoms fo the mosquito-borne illness can develop two to 15 days after being bitten bitten. West Nile Virus cannot be passed from person to person.

Below are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help avoid the West Nile virus disease:

Use insect repellent with Deet and reapply as the product label instructs

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home

Get more information about symptoms and prevention on the CDC's website.

