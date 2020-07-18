The clinic needs help to continue providing free healthcare to Central Georgians in need

MACON, Ga. — Three years ago, nurse practitioner Jaimi Norrell started the Hands of Grace Free Medical Clinic with a desire to help people in her community.

The clinic provides healthcare and assistance to people who are uninsured and homeless.

Since the arrival of COVID-19, Norrell and her volunteers have worked hard to make sure that Central Georgians are still getting the care they need.

Now, the clinic that runs completely off of donations is at risk of closing due to lack of funds.

That's why the clinic is asking the community for monetary donations to keep their doors open.

"We run off of a little, tiny budget, and that little, tiny budget is dwindling," says Norrell.

When they aren't providing medical care to people at their clinic in Warner Robins, volunteers are out in the community bringing free care, haircuts, showers, and food to people that need them.

"We want people to not give up and it's a hard time right now and people are still getting sick and that's what we're here for," says Norrell. "We offer those services and we try to make it as easy as possible because we want people to be taken care of."

To help Hands of Grace, you can make a donation through their website.

