SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re planning on making a beach trip down to Tybee Island, you’ll want to pay attention to public health advisories.

According to a May 29 release, the Chatham County Health Department has issued an advisory for Tybee Strand Beach. That is the area around the Tybee Pier between 11th and 18th streets.

The advisory only applies for that specific area and does not impact other beaches on the island.

The purpose of it is to alert people of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact, however the beach is not closed.

The health department says the advisory was issued because of an increased level of enterococcus bacteria, which is found in warm blooded animals.

Sources of the increased bacteria levels could be boating waste, animal waste or storm runoff.

The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when the bacteria levels return to the EPA’s recommended standards.