Tips to prevent heat injuries and deaths in hot cars where temps can climb 19 degrees in 10 minutes

“Once you start getting to a body core temperature higher 102, 104 or higher that can cause significant damage to the brain, organs," said Dr. Anthony Arredondo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Following the tragic death of a 5-year-old Houston boy, local health and transportation officials got together Wednesday to educate the public on ways to prevent heat injuries and hot car deaths.

During the press conference, Houston TranStar and Texas Children's Hospital officials demonstrated just how fast temperatures can climb inside a car compared to temperatures outside.

Officials suggest leaving an important item in your back seat, like a purse or cellphone.

The idea is to leave something that will remind you to check the back seat before getting out.

Doctors say leaving a child in a hot car can become dangerous in a matter of minutes.

“Once you start getting to a body core temperature higher 102, 104 or higher that can cause significant damage to the brain, organs," said Dr. Anthony Arredondo of Texas Children's Hospital. "So it's hard to say what time frame the longer there in there the worse it is.”

If you see a child or pet left inside a vehicle alone, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Car temperatures can climb by 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.

According to the National Safety Council, 38 kids die every year after being left in hot cars. Five recent deaths were in Texas.

Also, many deaths can be prevented by teaching your kids these four things:

How to unbuckle their car seat.

How to honk the horn.

How to turn on flashers or hazard lights.

How to unlock the front doors, if the child lock is on the back doors.