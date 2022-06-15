No, not everybody should always drink exactly 8 glasses of water a day

Most of us have heard the saying you should drink eight glasses of water at day. With this heat, is it enough water?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We continue to remind you to be weather aware during these extreme temperatures.

One thing you'll hear a lot is "make sure to drink enough water." But just how much water should you be drinking?

Should everyone always be drinking exactly eight glasses of water a day?

No, not everybody should always drink exactly eight glasses of water a day.

According to the Mayo Clinic, water makes up about 50 to 70% of our body weight. Water also keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and protects sensitive tissue. Dr. Kohli tells us many may not need the traditional eight glasses.

"How much we drink is as something in motion it's not static every day shouldn't be the same amount, it should be adjusted up and down based on what you are doing," Dr. Kohli said.

So where do the standard eight glasses of water come from?

"It's based on a 2,000-calorie diet," Kohli said. "There is a general rule of thumb that eight glasses of water came from the fact that for every calorie that you consume, you need about 1 milliliter of water."

Kohli tells us the best way to tell if you are getting enough water in your system, is the color of your urine.

"It should be a very light color," Kohli said. If it is starting to get a dark yellow that means you're not drinking enough."

It also depends on your activity level and if you are in a warm environment. The Mayo Clinic states most healthy people stay hydrated by drinking water and other fluids whenever they feel thirsty. For some people, fewer than eight glasses a day might be enough. However, others may need more.

Dr. Kohli tells us you can actually get water poisoning if you drink too much.

"It means you drink so much water that you dilute out the salt in your blood," Kohli said.

