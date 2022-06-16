Alzheimer's charity starts a virtual summer reading program

Seth and Lauren Rogen's charity is hosting a summer book program to help inform people about the disease. June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

MACON, Ga. — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, highlighting people who have the disease and their loved ones who support them.

In honor of the month, people can learn more about Alzheimer's through a summer book series hosted by the Hilarity for Charity foundation.

HFC, formerly known as Hilarity for Charity, is a nonprofit organization that Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen founded in 2012 after Lauren’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

On their website, their mission is to "care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education."

The charity partnered with ALZ Authors and created a summer series that features books about Alzheimer's and dementia.

Discussions with the authors of the books will be held monthly over zoom, and they will post recordings of the talks online.

The series features three titles, and the schedule for discussion is listed below:

Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m.

Ruth Stevens - Stage Seven

Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Renée Brown Harmon, MD - Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept Me Upright

Tuesday, August 16 at 4 p.m.

Christy Yates - Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation

If you would like to register to participate in the series or learn more about HFC or Alzheimer's, you can visit the HFC website.