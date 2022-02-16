House Bill 861 aims to increase access to women's menstrual products

The House of Representatives is considering a bill that would increase access to disposable menstrual products.

MACON, Ga. — A new bill in the Georgia legislature aims to increase access to menstrual products for women and girls over the age of 11.

If the bill passes, public schools, jails, homeless shelters, and housing facilities would be required to provide disposable menstrual products at no cost.

Georgia STOMP chair Claire Cox said if the bill is passed the bill would increase access to other places.

"This bill goes beyond that and says local school systems should be a part of providing products in schools," said Cox.

House Bill 861 says schools with students from sixth through 12th grade, the board would provide disposable menstrual products in the bathroom at no cost.

Macon Periods Easier president Erin Hawkins said the bill would help limit obstacles women and girls over the age of 11.

"Our big thing is removing any kind of barriers for those either continue their education or continuing with their job," said Hawkins.

Macon Periods Easier is a group that provides menstrual products to schools, churches and community centers.

They have partnered with stores like 7th Street Salvage in downtown Macon to help raise donations.

But who is going to pay for the products in the schools, jails, and homeless shelters?

Cox said it'll be the entities that are mandated to supply them.

"This bill, along with existing state funding and recent policy changes in Georgia, would greatly increase access to those who need period products, allowing them to be present in school and in the workplace," said Cox.

Cox said some places like Z Beans Coffee have menstrual products in the women's bathroom. She just hopes the bill destigmatize women's health.