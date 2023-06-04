'We need to make sure that people are educated': How Erin's Law prevents child sexual abuse and assault

Erin's Law was created by Erin Merryn who was sexually abused during her childhood

MACON, Ga. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and 38 states including Georgia have a law to prevent sexual abuse and assault on children.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, one in nine girls and one in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult. One law requires schools public schools to teach the signs and preventative measures.

It's called Erin's law. It is named after childhood survivor Erin Merryn. It mandates child sexual abuse prevention. She first introduced the law in her hometown of Illinois. It has now grown into a 501 (c)(4) non-profit social welfare organization.

"It's important because we need to make sure that people are educated on child sexual abuse so that they know how to respond," Kemberlie Sanderson with Crescent House said.

Crescent House is a part of Atrium Health Navicent. They are the "only hospital-based multidisciplinary child protection team in the Central and South Georgia region" that helps children who have been sexually abused or assaulted.

Sanderson says when a case is given to them DFACS or law enforcement confirms it was sexual assault or abuse.

"And if they open an investigation, then they're going to call The Crescent House and set up a time for that child to be interviewed by one of our specially trained interviewers," Sanderson said.

Georgia is the 35th state to sign and adopt Erin's law. It requires public schools in the state to teach Kindergarten through 9th grade students age appropriate education about sexual abuse and assault.

Sanderson says anyone working with children is required to take a course about sexual abuse and assault prevention.

Mandated reporters are those who are required by law to report any abuse. Those can be teachers, doctors, and childcare providers.

Sanderson says those who are not mandated reporters are encouraged to report. She says a change in a child's behavior is the first clue.

"You see children who are always very loving, and want a hug, and love on everyone they come in contact with, who may be very stand-off-ish. Or you see people who are standoff-ish that may turn around and become very loving and want to be touchy with people," Sanderson said.

Sanderson says a change in behavior doesn't automatically mean a child has been abused but it is the first sign to look out for.