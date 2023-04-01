How to keep kids safe from illness as they head back into the classroom

Chief of Emergency Medicine at Piedmont Macon, Dr. Ali Kamran says prevention is key.

MACON, Ga. — If your child hasn't hit the halls yet chances are they'll be back in school soon.

Considering all the people both parents and children have been exposed to over the holiday break, your child could be at risk for being exposed to different germs and illnesses.

Like many people, Kendra Baxter gathered with family for the holidays and enjoyed some quality time with loved ones.

"We were at different locations, quite a few people, maybe like 10 to 15 people," she said.

Parents like her are gearing up for their young learners to head back in the classroom, she says her daughter has the Covid-19 vaccine so she isn't too worried about her heading back.

"I'm just going to take precaution and make sure I'm watching what's going on," Baxter said.

Chief of Emergency Medicine at Piedmont Macon, Dr. Ali Kamran says there is a concern about illness for kids returning to school after a long break.

"We are seeing quite a bit of Covid starting to make its comeback," she said.

Kamran says RSV and the flu are both still lingering around and that could impact your child.

"Kids are going to be coming back to school and they're going to be exposed to new things they may not have been exposed to in the last couple of weeks," Kamran said.

Several counties in Central Georgia have a medium Covid-19 community according to the CDC.

There are ways to keep both your kids and other kids safe as they get back in the classroom.

"It's up to the parents if you notice your child is sick or displaying any signs of cough, fever, or fatigue," Kamran said.

It's important to keep them home if they are experiencing any symptoms. Another important tip is for your child to practice good hygiene, like washing or sanitizing hands often.

"You want to make sure they're not sharing towels, plates, spoons, bottles, any kind of way they could pass this on," Kamran said.