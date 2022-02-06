'We are letting our health go down': Woman battling kidney disease expresses importance of primary care

Georgia is a quarter below the national average for active primary care physicians.

MACON, Ga. — If you don't have insurance, it can be hard to find a primary care physician. These physicians are the first point of contact for illness, injuries, or both.

Dr. Monique Davis-Smith with Atrium Primary Care West says even if you don't have insurance, there are places to go for your annual checkup.

"We have our first choice primary, federally qualified health centers that are available that help people who are uninsured or underinsured. We have the Macon Volunteer Clinic in our area that sees people who are challenged with insurance," Dr. Davis-Smith said.

Leslie Solomon lives in Macon and she wants people to get a primary care physician. Before she found out that she had kidney disease, she didn't have insurance or a primary physician. After multiple test and treatments, "It got to the point that I needed dialysis."

Solomon takes multiple medications and has a nurse from Somatus come visit her weekly. She's now warning people about the risk you're taking if you don't have a primary care doctor.

"If you got a primary care, they control that before it's out of control," Solomon said.

According to the Georgia Board of Healthcare Workforce, Georgia has more than 3,000 active physicians. If you live in a rural county like Twiggs or Treutlen, there are none.

In 2018, the Robert Graham Center reported that Georgia had 75 primary care physicians per 100,000 people. That's about a quarter below the national average, which is 76 per 100,000 people in the United States. Solomon says people should live a healthy life, pay attention to your body, and find a physician that works for you.

"Go to the doctor and find out why. We are letting our health go down."