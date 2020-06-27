When it comes down to getting vaccinated, why is it important even in light of COVID-19?

MACON, Ga. — We've seen fewer people going to the doctor for other things since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In some cases, that includes shots for kids and teens, according to a report from Tennessee.

As vaccination rates fall, Tennessee doctors fear second outbreak in midst of pandemic The state Department of Health reports 43% fewer immunizations given in April compared to the year before. Nearly half as many children received regular vaccinations in April in what the Tennessee Department of Health calls "collateral" damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The department said during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, doctors vaccinated 43 percent fewer children under 19.

Wanya Reese: We have seen Tennessee (Tennessee Department of Health) reporting that fewer parents are getting their kids vaccinated because of COVID-19. What have we been seeing in central Georgia?

Dr. Lance Slade: Here, we have been blessed. I think initially, when it hit mid-March, I think it scared everyone -- nobody wanted to go anywhere and come in here. We definitely did, initially, see a big drop in immunizations and visits because fear overtook us. Now, as we are moving forward, I feel like things have rebounded very well.

Slade says his staff does temperature checks, separates sick and well kids, and uses e-visits to encourage parents to come in.

When it comes down to getting vaccinated, why is it important even in light of COVID-19?

Dr. Lance Slade: At two months, you are vaccinating against hepatitis B, you're vaccinating against things like pertussis, whooping cough that can affect a lot of young children. The vaccines can help prevent ear infection and bacterial pneumonia in children. As you get older, you are talking about measles, mumps, and rubella, and preteens, high-schoolers getting vaccinated for meningitis and things along those lines that are very detrimental to our lives and even lethal if they are not protected, so we have been blessed by herd immunity. When you get most of the population vaccinated, everybody is protected, but when that falls to a certain level, we are more susceptible to certain illnesses.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.