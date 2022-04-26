'I still don't think it's real': Bibb coroner says 2 dead from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

27-year-old Nishera Brown and 15-year-old Nasir Ragin were found dead inside their home Tuesday morning

MACON, Ga. — Parnell Brown is hurting after losing her one and only pride and joy.

"I just can't describe the pain because I still don't think it's real," Parnell Brown said.

"That's my only son. I have three daughters, but that's my only boy," Charles Brown said.

Parnell says they just moved into the home from Philadelphia on Monday. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says authorities suspect they died from carbon monoxide poisoning because a generator was running inside the home.

"Most of the time, incidents happen like this, it's in the wintertime -- people using generators for heat, not like during the hot days that we're having," Jones said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that come from fuel-burning appliances like generators, furnaces, and gas stoves.

Under Georgia state law, all new one and two family homes and townhomes that are three stories or less must have carbon monoxide detectors, and they must be installed in general sleeping areas. Coroner Jones says there was no detector in the home. Charles Brown says he is devastated.

"My heart goes to my sister, my heart goes to myself, if I can hold a heart, because it's cold right now, and that's just how I feel," Charles Brown said.

His sister Parnell wants to let her daughter and nephew know one thing, "I love you, Nishera. I love you, Nasir."

You can prevent CO poisoning in your home by making sure you have CO detectors in all sleeping areas, checking fuel-burning systems annually, and knowing the symptoms of CO poisoning. Symptoms include but are not limited to dizziness, headaches, and confusion.