MACON, Ga. — Caregivers are officially being vaccinated in Georgia as part of the new 1a+ guidelines for those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two Central Georgia couples say they're grateful they can protect their children and themselves.

Under Governor Brian Kemp's new 1A+ guidelines, Sarah and Josh Fellers and Brittany and Wesley Lister officially qualified for the vaccine, so they went on the first day that it was available.

Fellers said, "It just kind of changes everything because we didn't know when we were going to get the vaccine."

Wesley said, "We kind of see it as the light at the end of the tunnel."

Sarah Feller is the mom of 3-year-old E. E was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome, PWS, a rare genetic disorder.

"You never feel full -- happens around 8 -- and your brain just tells you are hungry all the time, even if you'd just eaten," said Fellers.

Wesley Lister is the dad of 5-year-old Molly, who was born with 3MCC, a rare genetic, metabolic disorder.

Lister said, "Basically, she has trouble breaking down certain proteins."

For E, COVID-19 could be exceptionally damaging to her lungs, and for Molly, any typical childhood illness like strep throat or even a cold is extremely difficult for her body and can land her in the hospital.

That's why for both the Fellers and the Listers, after months of waiting, the vaccine was a game-changer.

"It's kind of like this huge weight has been lifted, because we aren't going to have to worry so much about us giving it to her somehow," said Fellers. "You know, especially having a child with special needs, if something were to happen to one of us, I mean, it would just..."

Lister also said, "It was something easy we could do for our daughter. I think most parents would do anything for their kids if they could."

The four parents are now waiting for their second dose so they can visit with their parents.