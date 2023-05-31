'It's hard on everyone in the family': Central Georgia mother recalls father living with dementia

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for an estimated 60% to 80% of cases.

There are several different types of Alzheimer's that an individual could be diagnosed with. The disease is a subsection of dementia.

Heaven Smith says her father, Robert, was diagnosed with dementia and placed in a nursing home in 2020. She says when she found out, she didn't know anything about dementia.

Dementia is "the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." Smith says her father's diagnosis was a challenge to navigate.

"One day, he would know me, and the next day, he wouldn't," Smith said.

Smith told 13WMAZ her father would tell her stories that didn't make sense or assume they had recently seen each other when they didn't. When Smith heard about former lady Rosalynn Carter having dementia, she was disheartened by the news.

"It's depressing. It's hard on everyone in the family. You go from knowing your family to not knowing anyone at all," Smith says.

Currently, there is no test to determine if someone has dementia. Catherine Colcombe with the Alzheimer's Association says there are several warning signs to look out for.

"Changes in someone's communications, maybe not being able to say the words that they're thinking. It's at the tip of their tongue, but they're not really able to speak that. Also, changes in problem-solving, maybe that's following a familiar recipe or keeping track of their monthly bill when they used to balance the penny to the checkbook," Colcombe said.

There is an Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter in Macon that services all of Central Georgia. They provide guidance and support for free. Smith says she wishes she had known about this to learn about ways to cope with her father's condition.

Smith says her father died of a brain aneurysm in November 2022. She says her father was always there for others and even owned a bar in Warner Robins years ago.