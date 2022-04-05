Milledgeville woman walks to bring awareness to lupus

Pamela Beckom organized 'Pam's Lupus Walk' to raise awareness about living with lupus disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — According to the Lupus Foundation of America, around 55,000 Georgians are living with lupus disease. One woman in Milledgeville wants to help other Central Georgians support people living with the chronic disease.

Pamela Beckom started noticing symptoms back in 2012. It wasn't until 2013 when she got answers to her aches and pain.

"They finally diagnosed me with lupus disease," Beckom said.

Lupus disease is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain. It's when the immune system attacks the tissue in the body. It mostly affects the skin, joints, and internal organs like the kidney and heart.

Symptoms for lupus can vary from fatigue, rashes on the skin, and joint pain.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, minority women are three times more likely to be impacted by lupus.

Beckom said she was devastated after doctors told her she had lupus. She knew it was a disease that many people die from.

"It's very serious," Beckom said.

Beckom has to take one pill twice a day. In the beginning, she said she was taking steroids for the pain but has since stopped. She says treatment is not the same for everyone.

"Well, I swell every day -- my legs, feet, and my hands -- and if it's cold, my fingers and toes get numb," Beckom said.

Beckom has been going to the Atlanta lupus walks for about five years. Now, she has organized the first-ever walk called "Pam's Lupus Walk" in Milledgeville.

"It's a lot of people in Milledgeville that actually have lupus. They never been to a walk, so I actually wanted to bring awareness to Milledgeville, have a lot of people participate, and just come together and fellowship and people can maybe tell their stories."