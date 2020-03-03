TAMPA, Fla. — The process is pretty simple and Joshua and Jordan Liburd have perfected it. The brothers from New Tampa spend a few hours per week cracking and arranging crayons into silicone molds.

They melt them down into fun shapes and sell them online.

“I asked my mom if we could have a business and she said yes,” said Joshua, 10. “I feel like 98 percent successful.”

The result was JL Fun Colorz. The boys take stick-shaped crayons and transform the with silicone molds.

“Sometimes we make heart sets or unicorn sets,” said Jordan, 12.

It’s a business idea that has eclipsed the one-year anniversary. Jordan says the unicorns and dinosaurs are the company’s most popular. JL Fun Colorz sells crayons online on Facebook and Instagram.

“They are happy. They really enjoy it,” said their mother, Tiana.

She made sure they were serious about running a business before giving them her blessing. The idea was two-fold – make fun crayons and make something accessible to kids with allergies.

Both Joshua and Jordan are highly allergic to multiple things including peanuts, eggs, grass, cats, dogs and more.

“Crayons are something all kids can enjoy,” Jordan said. “Coloring is fun for everyone.”

The boys were inspired by Tiana’s baking history.

“She was a baker. She has experience putting stuff in molds,” Jordan explained.

They took that idea and melted down crayons in molds. They make superheroes, letters and LEGO blocks. The boys sell them for around $10 per box but are most proud of the sets they give away to foster kids.

“I think the most joyful part is to see all the kid’s faces,” Joshua said. “It makes me happy inside.”

JL Fun Colorz hopes to one day partner with a big crayon company.

