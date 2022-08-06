Lack of health resources continue for Central Georgia Latino community

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Latinos represent 20% of the U.S. population. Only 6% are active physicians.

MACON, Ga. — Like other minority communities, the Latino community faces their own hardships during the pandemic. Lack of health resources and barriers to care have impacted the community nationwide.

Anna Rios works at Mercer University. Her family lives three hours from her. She says there needs to be more health resources.

"We're in the process of recovering, but there's a lot way to go from here," Rios said.

Rios says language played an important part.

"Like my mom had to have one of us go in with her when she had a doctor's appointment to translate what was going on."

According to the U.S. Census, Latinos make up 19% of the U.S. population. However, about 6% of active physicians are Hispanics. Rios says her family is at a high risk for COVID and they had to make some changes.

"It was a lot of phone calls, but eventually, my mom had to come live with us, so it kind of separated my dad and brother a little bit more than us," Rios said.

Rios works at Mercer University. She works with Jose Pino, who partners with St. Peter Claver Church. They help the Latino and Hispanic community find health resources in Central Georgia.

Martin Barajas is owner of Cuban Island Cafe. He says barriers from the beginning of the pandemic still exist.

"We're losing a lot of people. They need help. A lot of Spanish community they need a lot of help," Barajas said.

Rios says there is a stigma in the Hispanic and Latino community to get help mentally. She says there needs to be more resources aimed at specific ethnic groups.

"To get over that taboo subject, get out, talk to somebody...You're not looked at differently or you're not looked at as weak if you reach out for help," Rios said.