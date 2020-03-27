LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A prisoner at Lee State Prison in Leesburg has died after being hospitalized for coronavirus.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, the 49-year-old offender died around 6:45 p.m. Thursday after being hospitalized since March 15.

Here’s the status of the rest of Lee State Prison:

2 offenders were hospitalized after testing positive on March 20

3 offenders tested positive between March 25-27. They are asymptomatic and in isolation

1 offender was hospitalized for flu-like symptoms on March 22, test results are pending

13 other offenders are in medical isolation after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, only 2 have been tested for coronavirus

4 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, 3 are asymptomatic and quarantining at home and the other is in the hospital

There is also one confirmed case at Phillips State Prison in Buford. The inmate is asymptomatic and is in medical isolation.

