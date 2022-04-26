Macon-Bibb County Health Department planning free eye clinic

Appointments will be required if you are uninsured. If you are insured and need low-cost eyeglasses, walk-ins will be accepted.

MACON, Ga. — If you're 18 or older, uninsured, and in need of an eye exam, the Macon-Bibb County Health Department's got your back. They're hosting a free vision clinic next week.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department will host the eye clinic on Forsyth Street. It's a partnership with Prevent Blindness of Georgia.

Glasses have been a part of Vernon Brooks' routine for most of his life.

"I'm farsighted," Brooks said.

Doctors diagnosed Brooks with glaucoma and cataracts earlier this year.

"When I lay down, I see little spots and stuff of that nature, and when I got them examined, the eye doctor told me what the problem was and it made me aware of what I was seeing, those little spots," Brooks said.

Brooks says his insurance makes his eye exams affordable, but not everyone is as lucky.

"We do know, many times, folks have insurance, but the insurance coverage may not be high enough to get the prescription glasses they need," Doctor Jimmie Smith said.

Smith says that's why they're hosting the free clinic. It's for anyone 18 and older, in need of an eye exam, glasses, or at risk for diabetes or glaucoma.

"Things that we focus on are hypertension and diabetes, both of which can contribute to vision loss, particularly diabetes," Smith said.

Doctor Stephen Summerow will be at the clinic offering full vision exams and retinal exams.

"I would pray to God, especially youth and stuff like that, that parents and stuff would take them, and if the parents can't take them, then maybe they can come to this free little thing to have their eyes checked on," Brooks said.

Appointments will be required if you are uninsured. If you are insured and need low-cost eyeglasses, walk-ins will be accepted.

The clinic happens May 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Macon-Bibb Health Department on Forsyth Street.