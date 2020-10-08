Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation starts mask giveaway

Nearly 10,000 masks were handed out during the first day of the Recreation department's giveaway

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency to give out masks at 10 recreation centers across the county.

Macon-Bibb County said nearly 10,000 masks were distributed on Monday.

Robert Walker, the director Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation, said recreation centers are community centers, and the department is doing what they can to help the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With everything going on, we're just trying to help our community get past this," said Walker.

The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department is giving away 20,000 masks and 10,000 gloves at 10 locations Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Mask giveaway locations:

Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center (132 Willie Smokie Glover Dr.)

Theron Ussery Recreation Center (815 North Macon Park Dr.)

Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center (3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd.)

Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard St.)

Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Dr.)

Freedom Park (3301 Roff Ave.)

L.H. Williams Recreation Center (325 Pursley St.)

Memorial Gym (763 Long St.)

Gilead/Bloomfield Recreation Center (1931 Rocky Creek Rd.)

South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Rd.)

A Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation employee will ask for your name, address and whether the masks are for business or personal use.