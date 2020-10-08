Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation starts mask giveaway

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency to give out masks at 10 recreation centers across the county.
Macon-Bibb County said nearly 10,000 masks were distributed on Monday.
Robert Walker, the director Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation, said recreation centers are community centers, and the department is doing what they can to help the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With everything going on, we're just trying to help our community get past this," said Walker.
The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department is giving away 20,000 masks and 10,000 gloves at 10 locations Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Mask giveaway locations:
- Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center (132 Willie Smokie Glover Dr.)
- Theron Ussery Recreation Center (815 North Macon Park Dr.)
- Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center (3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd.)
- Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard St.)
- Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Dr.)
- Freedom Park (3301 Roff Ave.)
- L.H. Williams Recreation Center (325 Pursley St.)
- Memorial Gym (763 Long St.)
- Gilead/Bloomfield Recreation Center (1931 Rocky Creek Rd.)
- South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Rd.)
A Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation employee will ask for your name, address and whether the masks are for business or personal use.
Each person will receive 10 masks and 5 pairs of gloves.