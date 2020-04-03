MACON, Ga. — A case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has not been reported in Central Georgia, but the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority says they are taking precaution.

According to a news release, the agency is "adopting a proactive approach" prevent the spread of the virus and minimize it's effects if a case is reported in the area:

MTA started disinfecting the transfer station in two-hour intervals Wednesday morning, the release states.

At the beginning and end of each shift, each driver will disinfect their area on the bus.

Drivers will use surgical gloves to help passengers. They will also be equipped with liquid hand sanitizer and wipes for personal use and to disinfect the inside of the bus.

After operating hours, the interior of each bus will be sprayed with "high-powered" disinfectant.

In the release the agency also said they have put up posters that bring awareness to good health practices, like hand washing and what to do when coughing or sneezing.

