CVS Pharmacy has partnered with the Lambda Phi chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity to hold a drive-in flu shot clinic.

MACON, Ga. — Experts are worried about the possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and the flu, which is why they are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. This weekend, people in Macon will have the chance.

CVS Pharmacy has partnered with the Lambda Phi chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity to hold a drive-in flu shot clinic.

The event is free of charge and organizer William Daugherty says they hope to help around 100 people. He says this is a serious moment for our community.

"What's going on in our world today is very serious and we need to take all the necessary steps and personal accountability to make sure we're doing all things to help not only ourselves, but our fellow men in the community, and getting your flu vaccination is one step towards helping," Daugherty said.