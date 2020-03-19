MACON, Ga. — Hutchings Funeral Home is making some adjustments for funeral services and interactions with guests starting this week.

"This is the first time we've had to do something this extreme to keep the public safe," funeral director Starr Purdue said.

The funeral home on New Street is taking extra steps to keep guests healthy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're not having church services or gatherings in our chapel. If someone needs a service, it's gonna have to be a graveside service," Purdue said.

Purdue says they're limiting services to 10 people, and those people must stand six feet apart.

But that is not the only major change.

"Usually families travel in limousines to the funeral. Instead of having limousines where people are in close proximity to each other, we're asking that families drive their personal cars," she said.

Purdue says their first funeral with this new plan in place will be on Saturday.

So far, families have understood the changes and why they are necessary.

"They understand, they want to be safe, and they want us to be safe and they want those who are visiting or coming to a funeral to be safe. So, we haven't had any push back from families," she said.

Purdue says it's been a joint effort with other funeral homes across the state and this plan could change with time.

"We are trying to make sure we've got some kind of standard procedures that we're all observing and we're trying to think through all the things that might come up," she said.

Milledgeville state representative Rick Williams, who is also a funeral director, says the state has not issued any new guidelines for funeral homes at this time.

