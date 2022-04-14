'Right here in our backyard': Macon medical service provides low-cost testing for community

McCane Labs looks to the Black community to offers little- to no-cost health testing and resources.

MACON, Ga. — Sometimes it is hard to get certain health resources in Central Georgia, but one medical clinic hopes to make it easier for the community.

Dior Capone is a DJ originally from Miami, Florida, and she's always around a lot of people. She says McCane Labs makes it easier to get a COVID-19 test.

"I come here like once a month to get an update on my health," Capone said.

McCane Labs offers different tests and lab work for people in Macon.

The owner, Elizabeth McCane, started the lab in 2019 because she noticed that people couldn't get tests done if they didn't have insurance or proper paperwork. She says she wanted to start out in Macon because she saw that people need affordable services here the most.

"Where people may go every couple of months and get a physical done, I noticed that a lot of people here had been going years without even having a physical done," McCane said.

The lab offers DNA, HIV testing, and other health resources. McCane says she's seen a lot more since the pandemic started.

"We were one of the only labs that were starting out offering free COVID testing to the community," McCane said.

McCane Labs is partnered with the new nonprofit Token of Love, which helps men and women start their own business. They also help mothers and children get out of poverty and stay out of crime-ridden areas by offering educational classes, job search training, and mentorship.

Capone says it's important people come to the lab, not just for their health, but to support a Black-owned business that is working to improve health in the Black community.

"They're right here in our backyard," Capone said.