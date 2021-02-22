Macon State Farmers Market opens as mass COVID-19 vaccination site

On Monday, Georgia is opening several new drive-thru mass vaccination sites. One of them is right here in Central Georgia at the Macon State Farmers Market.

MACON, Ga. — Cars are already lined up at the Macon State Farmer Market on Monday morning.

It's now the site where thousands of Georgians will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, crews started working to set up the facility that by Monday would be one of four operational mass vaccination sites across Georgia.

Those locations include: Albany Forestry Site, Macon Farmer's Market, Habersham County Fairgrounds, and also at the Delta Flight Museum at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency released a statement on Thursday that it hopes each site will each be able to administer as many as 1,100 people per day and 22,000 a week across each of them.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says state leaders chose the Farmers Market off Eisenhower Parkway specifically because it is already owned by the state.

Governor Brian Kemp says another factor in picking the site locations was to ensure vaccine access to minority communities.

"He [Governor Kemp] realizes we have a vast need in Macon-Bibb County for especially our elderly population and our minority population being underserved," Miller said. "He's trying to do what he can to educate everybody but also let us make a key focus point because we're centrally located."

Miller says there's also a great need for vaccinations in Bibb County and the surrounding area.

"Bibb County has 155,000 people ourselves, and we haven't had as many vaccinations as we hoped for," Miller said.

Although the vaccination site is open, you can't just show up and roll up your sleeve. You still have to fall into Phase 1A+ and pre-register for an appointment online.

You can find information on how to preregister for the vaccine here.