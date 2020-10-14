The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority and Health Department want to make sure you're ready for flu season

MACON, Ga. — Many health experts are putting an emphasis on the dangers of taking on COVID-19 and flu season on at the same time.

To help Central Georgians get prepared, a couple of Bibb County departments partnered up to bring flu shots to the community.

Wednesday morning, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority and Health Department set up an influenza shot clinic at the Macon Terminal Station to give people easy access to treatment.

"We thought it was a great time to do it given the idea of a 'twindemic,'" says Transit public information officer, Jami Gaudet. "We're in the middle of a deadly pandemic and we're beginning flu season, so we though it was really important to attack the flu side as early on as possible."

Gaudet says that the terminal station was the best, central location to set up a pop up clinic.

With fall season well underway and weather getting colder, nurse manager Veronica Dumas-Dewberry thinks it's more important than ever to be proactive about your health.

"It's very important especially this year to make sure that you get your flu shot," says Dumas-Dewberry. "The flu and COVID together getting the flu shot could very well help to alleviate some of those symptoms."

According to the Georgia Department of Health says that the two respiratory illnesses are both contagious and share several symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue, and sore throat.

Social distancing, hand-washing, and mask wearing all help to prevent the spread of both diseases.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department will also host a flu shot drive-thru clinic next Thursday, Oct. 22 at their location at 171 Emery Hwy from 9 to 2 p.m.