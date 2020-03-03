TAMPA, Fla. — Hearing loss is on the rise, and it does not currently show signs of slowing down.

Worldwide, 466 million people have disabling hearing loss and 34 million of those people are children.

What’s worse, the World Health Organization estimates that 60 percent of those children are experiencing hearing loss due to preventable causes.

“What’s preventable is infections and noise exposure to children," explained Dr. Paul Boyev, an ear surgeon at USF Morsani College of Medicine.

In general, kids should not be exposed to sounds above 80 decibels. A normal conversation is around 60 decibels, and an alarm clock ringing is around 80.

“At monster truck, I recorded on a decibel reader that there was around 100 decibels were peak noise levels at the monster truck," explained Dr. Boyev. "If you’re exposed to that level for more than 15 minutes to a half-hour, you’re already starting to get hearing loss from just the noise exposure."

RELATED: Babies aren't getting enough sleep because they're spending too much time in front of screens

Another part of the problem is how we are listening to music. We are able to have headphones, or earbuds, plugged directly into our ears at all times.

“We know that earbuds can generate damaging noise levels and those noise levels cause more damage the longer that you use them. So it is all cumulative," said Dr. Boyev.

Apple is currently conducting a study to understand how headphone audio levels relate to current and future hearing health. That information will likely have an impact on product development, but it’s slated to take at least two years.

RELATED: Children can get the coronavirus but most will have mild symptoms

“Bottom line is there’s no substitute for medical evaluation. If there’s a concern from the parent, the best thing is probably get another person’s eyes on it, another professional, to take a look," said Dr. Boyev.

There are also steps you can take to protect your child's ears.

On the iPhone, you can monitor decibel levels for your child's headphones in the health app.

There are also apps you can download to read decibels for when you're at a concert or other loud event.

And there are headphones that don't go above a certain decibel level.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter