Warner Robins man encourages men to get screened for prostate cancer

Marc Bloechlinger was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2018. He's been in remission for almost two years

MACON, Ga. — Both his uncle and grandfather had prostate cancer. While they both passed from the disease, Marc Bloechlinger from Warner Robins wants other men to take their health seriously.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, and it's more likely to develop in older men and black men.

Piedmont Macon Urologist Dr. Joseph Bear says there is a stigma among men going to the doctor, and getting tested early and often prevents the cancer from spreading quickly.

"As men get older, their prostate can enlarge and they may be having some trouble urinating, so those are some of the first signs that maybe something is going on with our prostate. You know maybe they notice a weak stream, they're getting up more at night than they usually do. So that's when the first signs to say "hey, let me go talk to my doctor. many something's not right," Dr. Bear said.

Bloechlinger was used to getting up at 5:30 a.m. and having a full routine. He didn't let one set back stop him from living his life.

"In May, there verdict is here. I have cancer, prostate cancer," Bloechlinger said.

When Bloechlinger found out he had cancer, he didn't want any treatment after seeing how it effected his uncle. With encouragement from Dr. Bear, he was able to get treated and have the cancer successfully removed.

"All men are scared to go to the doctor. And we always try to say, you know, once we open that door and you come and see us, we try to make everyone feel like family," Dr. Bear said.

According to the American Cancer Society, 3.1 million men in the United States who are diagnosed with prostate cancer are still alive today.