MACON, Ga. — The measles outbreak has some parents with very young children feeling a little uneasy.

"Something that's important to me -- to keep them germ-free, but at the same time, you can't. You would have to put them in a bubble. It's just not realistic," says Jessica Fields.

"An extremely contagious virus" -- that's how experts describe the measles.

The CDC says the best way to get protection is from the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine.

"I wanted to have that immunity. I mean, I truly believe that's a real thing, and if we don't continue that, then the outbreak will continue to happen," says Fields.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed a measles case in an unvaccinated Cobb County student.

"It's concerning because that's very close to here and I've got three children, and one of them is six months and he hasn't had all of his shots yet," says Fields.

Dr. Katherine Duncan, a pediatrician with Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital says children get vaccinated twice -- first at 1 year old, and then at 4 years old.

"Kids over the age of 4 who have vaccines records that are up to date should be safe," says Duncan.

It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Infants are most vulnerable to measles because they are too young to get vaccinated.

"The scary thing about measles is that you can start to have measles symptoms and be contagious for days before that rash pops up," says Duncan.

Early symptoms are a cough, runny nose, fever, and red, watery eyes.

"The best case scenario is you get vaccinated, you get your children vaccinated on time, and then wash your hands, cover coughs, stay out of crowded conditions if you're worried or might have measles," says Duncan.

The CDC says this is the greatest number of cases since 1994.

