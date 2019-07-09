Central Georgia hospitals collect hundreds of pounds of medication for take-back event

MACON, Ga. — Two Central Georgia hospitals collected hundreds of pounds of medication as part of Medication Take Back Day on Saturday.

The goal? Combat the nation's opioid epidemic.

Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin held the take back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Folks could drop off unwanted, old, or expired drugs at the hospitals.

“There are often leftover pills that aren’t taken, whether it be because the drugs aren’t needed anymore or in circumstances when patient passes away and leftover medications remain. Medication take back events like this are important opportunities to help rid the community of excess pills, many of which may be narcotics,” Coliseum Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Rubio said in a release.

The release says Coliseum Northside Hospital collected 175 pounds of unwanted or expired medication.

Over 40 pounds of the medication collected are classified as narcotics. After dropping off medications, donors received a free medication safety item in return.

Fairview Park Hospital collected 153 pounds of medication. Opioids and narcotics make up 21 pounds of that collection.

“When added with two other medication take back events held by the hospitals this year, over 618 lbs of drugs have been collected from Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin,” the release says.

The events at these Central Georgia hospitals are among several drug take back events held across the nation by HCA Healthcare facilities.

“We are proud to offer events like this for our community to rid itself of excess opioids. Together, we can crush the crisis,” Rubio said.

