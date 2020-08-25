Study: 40-percent of Americans are struggling with their mental health during the pandemic

There's been a lot of changes happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and that has many people feeling stressed or anxious.

TAMPA, Fla. — From issues with schools reopening to balancing new work from home routines, many families are feeling stressed during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new Centers for Disease Control study shows 40 percent of adults in the US are struggling with mental health issues and stress and anxiety top that list.

Some of that stress comes as parents struggle with their new normal balancing work and eLearning or making plans to head back to the classroom after weeks of waiting to see what schools' plans were.

Disconnected and alone: that's how so many people are feeling right now. And, we're all trying to find a safe way for ourselves and our kids to reconnect to a world full of dangers we can't see or control.

"There's also something about the uncertainty of it and the magnitude of losses we've suffered because of it that really leaves us in this disconnected sort of limbo space," Psychologist Dr. Lisa Martin said.

Martin says there are productive ways to deal with the stress and anxiety we're feeling.

First, be preventative by talking about and dealing with your feelings.

"To have a plan with family members and your partners to be able to do something for yourself every day."

She also says we need to stay active.

"We hold stress in our bodies and its hormones and toxicity and if we don't do something to constantly be pushing that out, it's going to bottle up."

People should make sure they're mindful of the signs of when that stress is just too much.

"People are more angry and irritable. There's more anxiety and worry and fear that just can't seem to calm down or be relaxed. Problems with sleeping and eating, more alcohol and substance abuse."

If that's happening, you might want to get professional help.

Dr. Martin also said for parents, guardians and teachers to remember kids of all ages are watching us all the time. They are watching how we handle stress and anxiety. She says to be honest with them, but show them that it can be handled in a healthy way by focusing on what we can control and staying positive and productive at the same time.

You can find more information on mental health management from the CDC here.

