Healthy children make healthy adults: Mercer and Children's Healthcare partner to advance pediatric care in rural Georgia

Three proposed projects to help support pediatricians in rural Georgia have been recommended.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — There's a new partnership between Mercer University School of Medicine and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

They hope that their graduates will come back and practice in underserved areas of Georgia.

Children's Healthcare is one of the state's largest pediatric clinical care providers.

Most rural Georgia counties have a limited number of pediatricians. If a child needs more advanced treatment, they may have to travel to Atlanta for care.

For example, there's no pediatrician in Twiggs county, and families have to travel to Warner Robins or Macon for care. That's about a 30-minute drive.

Dr. Jennifer Tarbutton, a pediatrician in Sandersville, says this partnership is needed.

"Having Children's Healthcare of Atlanta working with Mercer is going to be very valuable to the children in the state and bringing quality healthcare to kids who need it," Dr. Tatbutton said.

Nutritionists, cardiologists, neonatologists, and psychiatrists are some of the specialized pediatricians needed in rural counties.

According to Children's CEO Donna Hyland, more than half a million Georgia children live in rural counties, but those counties have fewer than 200 pediatricians.

Of 159 total counties in Georgia, 65 counties have no pediatrician at all.

In Washington county, Dr. Tarbutton says parents struggle with getting their child's needs met.

"A lot of problems with trying to find quality testing for kids with educational disabilities - that's another area of need," Dr. Tarbutton said.

To help rural hospitals, Children's Healthcare and Mercer will work with Washington, Taylor Regional, and Dodge County hospitals to treat and keep pediatric patients in their communities.

So far, they have 3 planned proposed rural healthcare pilots to expand mental health support and supporting rural pediatricians.

Dr. Tarbutton hopes to get working and provide better care for her patients soon.

"I think there are different programs that will be rolled out at different times. I think some of the mental health initiatives may be first. And then, I think over a period of ten years we will see more programs helping rural kids in the state."