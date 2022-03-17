Mercer health fair to connect Hispanic community with health-care providers

Foreign Languages Associate Professor Jose Pino started the fair as part of his Mercer curriculum a few years ago, hoping to fill a void in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, Mercer University plans to offer help to the Hispanic community with a health fair in an effort to connect folks with health-care providers and provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Foreign Languages Associate Professor Jose Pino started the fair as part of his Mercer curriculum a few years ago, hoping to fill a void in Central Georgia.

"Many of them don't have insurance, for instance. Many of them of them do not speak English, so that's one of the reasons for the Hispanic Health Fair," Pino explained.