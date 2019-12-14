MACON, Ga. — Professors at Mercer University School of Medicine received a grant to bring medicine for mental health in several rural counties.

Professors Bowden Templeton and Morgan Stinson, received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $403,000.

The telehealth services will go to several Central Georgia counties including Johnson, Washington, Telfair, and Hancock. Sumter, Warren, and Clay counties will also be a part of the new project.

The program chose these counties, because they are a part of a list by the U.S. Department of Health Resources and Administration for mental health resource shortages.

Templeton says primary care offices will have telehealth locations within the seven counties for people to get services for mental and behavioral health.

He says telehealth is a great way to reach people in rural counties that need care but don't have the resources.

"Some folks may not have a car to get here or the funds to pay for gas to travel what could be long distances to get to a provider, and being able to provide this telehealth fills that gap very beautifully," says Templeton.

Students will also get the chance to gain experience with the telehealth services and work alongside the practitioners in Macon.

He says receiving care through a computer can be exactly like going to see a doctor in person.

"The changes that people are experiencing are similar to those changes that they would have experienced if they had met in person, with the person, which is to say, it turns out that there's not as much difference as we might all have wondered," says Templeton.

The program will take about a year to get all the technology and also have everything set up in the different locations.

RELATED: Jones County Health Department opens telemedicine room for veterans

RELATED: Baldwin County breaks ground on new health department

RELATED: Digital doctor: CVS to offer smartphone telemedicine service

RELATED: Hancock County Department of Health receives renovations

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.